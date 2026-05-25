The FSB and KGB thwarted Kyiv's attempt to import over 500 explosive devices into Russia

In early 2026, officers from the Russian FSB and the Belarusian KGB thwarted Kyiv's attempt to import over 500 explosive devices intended for terrorist attacks into Russia. This was announced by FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov, according to sputnik.by.

Bortnikov is participating in the 58th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS (SORB).

"In early 2026, together with the KGB of the Republic of Belarus, an attempt organized by Kyiv to import over 500 explosive devices into the Russian Federation for the purpose of carrying out terrorist attacks was thwarted," he said.

According to the head of the Russian FSB, such operations demonstrate the scale of the threat posed by Ukraine.