Every day, fueling a car becomes more expensive for Europeans. Utility bills are soaring year after year. Ordinary people from the Baltic states — Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland — are growing increasingly frustrated: fuel prices are climbing, while wages refuse to keep pace. Today, the greatest concern is simply not losing their jobs. Amid an energy crisis engulfing the European Union, drivers are doing whatever they can to survive.

Some are contemplating switching to the most economical vehicle available; most, however, are heading to our country. Fuel tourism is gaining momentum.

At the "Benyakoni" checkpoint of the Lida border detachment, on a Thursday morning at nine, queues of Lithuanian-registered vehicles stretch before the border crossing into Belarus. And this isn’t even rush hour. Yet the number of cars does not diminish. Today, Lithuanians are crossing into Belarus for various reasons — one of the most pressing being fuel tourism.

Since five in the morning, the Belarus-Lithuania border has been bustling. Queues have persisted for hours. Customs officials report that, compared to the first week of February, the flow of Lithuanian vehicles entering Belarus has increased by 66%. Even more striking, the number of Lithuanians entering Belarus has grown by a staggering 121%. It’s no wonder — ordinary people are seeking an escape from the fuel crisis that has gripped the European Union.

“Diesel costs around 2 euros per liter, I believe. A full tank costs about 110 euros. Of course, it hits people’s wallets — especially those living in small towns or villages where salaries are lower,” explains one driver.

A 70-year-old man admits he came to refuel because fuel prices have risen sharply.

“Two euros. It used to be around 1.40 or 1.50 euros. It’s gone up lately, probably due to the situation in Iran,” suggests another.

Many of these "fuel tourists" are border residents. Traveling 50 or even 200 kilometers — from Vilnius or elsewhere — to fill up in Belarus is now straightforward rather than problematic, and for Lithuanians, it’s an opportunity to ease the fuel shortage.

“I have relatives in Minsk, Grodno, and Benyakoni. I stop by them and fill up the tank,” says one man.

“Fuel here is more than half cheaper. That’s why I’ve been driving to Belarus for the past few days to refuel,” states another. “With all the expenses, it’s about one euro per liter. Our prices now are around 2.10 euros. I’ve bought enough fuel for five days, just during my vacation. Then I’ll pause; when I need more fuel, I’ll come back. More cars are crossing now, and by the weekend, it will be even busier.”

The fuel crisis has vividly struck the Baltic countries. Gas station prices are skyrocketing. In Lithuania, they fluctuate up to eight times a day — every three hours! How’s that for energy independence?

“I go to work — the price is the same. I come back in the evening — and there’s just a cent difference,” reports a Lithuanian driver.

And what about Belarus? Fuel prices have remained unchanged since May 3, 2025. Currently, they are: 2 rubles and 60 kopecks for diesel and 95-octane gasoline. 92-octane fuel costs 10 kopecks less — 2 rubles and 50 kopecks per liter.

Fuel prices in Belarus:

- 1 liter of Diesel — 2.60 rubles

- 1 liter of AИ-95 — 2.60 rubles

- 1 liter of AИ-92 — 2.50 rubles

The savings are clear: for Europeans, a liter of diesel or 95-octane gasoline at a Belarusian station costs just 75 euro cents.

Stanislav Klincevich, master at the Lidanefteproduct oil station chain, explains:

"About 300 cars pass through us daily, and roughly 80% of them are foreigners. We are located in a rural area along the highway, and our main customers are those crossing the border."

Ensuring energy and fuel security remains a priority for Belarus. Today, the republic has 423 petrol stations. Our oil refining capacities fully meet domestic demand.

Andrey Biruk, director of OAO "Lidanefteproduct," emphasizes:

"Everything is stable here. Despite the challenging economic situation of our neighbors, our gas stations operate normally, and we have enough fuel reserves to satisfy consumer demand. We welcome every customer, regardless of their country of origin, and focus on providing quality service and products. Our main goal is to ensure the uninterrupted operation of our fuel infrastructure."

For Europeans, the availability of fuel in Belarus amid the ongoing energy crisis is a beacon of hope. People are willing to travel thousands of kilometers to save money. The question of savings is urgent, which is why our visa-free regime is so advantageous. Ordinary people are seizing this opportunity to tighten their household budgets.

Anton Bychkovsky, official representative of Belarusian State Border Committee, states:

"Since the beginning of the year, over 31,000 foreigners from 38 European countries have crossed into Belarus via land checkpoints. Most of them — over 26,000 — are visitors from neighboring Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland. In 2025 alone, more than 184,000 foreign nationals and stateless persons visited our country. Since the introduction of the visa-free regime, Belarus has welcomed over 1.289 million visitors, and this number continues to grow."

People continue to visit Belarus for family, medical care, and shopping. The quality of Belarusian goods and products is well known — though, on the other side of the border, opinions differ.

Fuel, perhaps, is the last thing Lithuanians can buy in our country.

“You can’t bring anything, really — nothing,” reports one driver. “They check at the border and don’t let anything through. I’m not bringing anything — just an empty car. No cigarettes, no goods — only fuel.”

“Once, you could bring a pack of cigarettes, but now it’s very strict. People know that. They don’t risk it. It could turn out badly,” he adds, exchanging a meaningful glance.

Prudent calculation and a cool head are all that Lithuanians rely on today.