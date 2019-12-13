Gaidukevich comments on European Parliament resolution "On the establishment of a tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine"

"It is impossible to create any tribunals bypassing the UN Security Council," and "the European Parliament has turned into a bureaucratic cabinet, where they only write resolutions that no one needs." The House of Representatives of the National Assembly commented on the European Parliament resolution "On the establishment of a tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine." It pointed out that Belarus remains open for dialogue with all the countries of the European Union. But we will never tolerate the pressure and dictatorship. We do not need a tribunal against us.

Oleg Gaidukevich, Deputy Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"We need a tribunal! We need a tribunal for what was done with Iraq, for what was done with Libya, for what was done with Yugoslavia. Instead of bringing the parties to the negotiating table and making peace in Ukraine, they are supplying weapons and tanks and unleashing a war there. This is the kind of tribunal we need, but unfortunately there is no such tribunal! But I think, sooner or later, the people who live in Europe will deal with these politicians, who, instead of dealing with their own problems, with the problems of their own countries, write another paper on Belarus, receiving for this big money from their taxpayers."