Memorial Park Blagovshina preparing for opening ceremony

General rehearsal of the requiem meeting is held on the territory of the new facility of the Trostenets complex - Blagovshina. It is located 1.5 kilometers from the former concentration camp. Architectural decisions of the park are symbolic. A requiem meeting will be held here tomorrow. Choreographic, choral and acting groups will create a special atmosphere at the ceremony.

During the war the largest concentration camp in Europe was organized in the village of Trostenets. More than two hundred thousand people were killed here. It is the tract of Blagovshina that was chosen for extermination of prisoners. Now the first stage of the construction of the memorial park is being completed. Blagovshina will occupy an area of ​​43 hectares.