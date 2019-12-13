3.42 RUB
Prosecutor General's Office recommends Belarusians to refrain from visiting Ukraine
The Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus recommends people to refrain from visiting Ukraine in the near future to avoid problems and save life and health. There have already been filed 35 criminal cases of robbery, 8 cases of looting and 1 murder case. The total value of stolen property has exceeded 4 million USD in March alone.
Robbery attack on a Belarusian in Bukovel
On March, 3 an off-the-road vehicle was taken from a Belarusian by some armed men at Bukovel ski resort hotel, A few days later, our compatriot was able to return home without his car and belongings and appealed to law enforcement officials.
The Prosecutor General's Office pointed out that the current social and political situation in Ukraine makes it unsafe for Belarusian citizens to stay in the territory of this country.
