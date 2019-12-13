Prosecutor General's Office waits for feedback work of Belarus’ medical services

The Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus is checking the health care system by instruction of the President. The main oversight body holds a helpline for the residents of the country and is waiting for their feedback on the work of the sphere of medical services. Citizens have the opportunity to report violations and shortcomings in health care. The Prosecutor General's Office specifies that this way it assesses the quality and timeliness of medical services, import substitution, as well as statutory compliance in the procurement of drugs and medical equipment and their targeted and effective use in all health care institutions. Medical institutions of all levels will be checked, from rural health posts to hospitals and republican scientific and practical centers. Calls to the helpline will be accepted until September 30 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 to 12:00.