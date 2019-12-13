3.40 RUB
Nazism is a remarkably contagious and primitive ideology
Today, the celebration of fascist dates is exactly the same tool for the destruction of us, Belarusians, our state, including the physical destruction of citizens, as the nationalists did during the Great Patriotic War.
This opinion was voiced in the "Editors' Club" on "Belarus 1. The experts of the program are sure that today's Western liberals have a brown slant of fascism.
Vadim Gigin, head of the society "Knowledge," General Director of the National Library of Belarus:
Nazism is a remarkably contagious and primitive ideology. And it is very flexible. If we look at the stage of neo-Nazism, it has changed compared to the classic Hitlerian Nazism. They understood why Hitler lost, began to change the model, the swastika. And now a new stage is post-neo-Nazism. It's the fusion of liberal ideology in a totalitarian version of fascism.
