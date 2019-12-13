EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Nazism is a remarkably contagious and primitive ideology

Today, the celebration of fascist dates is exactly the same tool for the destruction of us, Belarusians, our state, including the physical destruction of citizens, as the nationalists did during the Great Patriotic War.

This opinion was voiced in the "Editors' Club" on "Belarus 1. The experts of the program are sure that today's Western liberals have a brown slant of fascism.

Vadim Gigin, head of the society "Knowledge," General Director of the National Library of Belarus:

Nazism is a remarkably contagious and primitive ideology. And it is very flexible. If we look at the stage of neo-Nazism, it has changed compared to the classic Hitlerian Nazism. They understood why Hitler lost, began to change the model, the swastika. And now a new stage is post-neo-Nazism. It's the fusion of liberal ideology in a totalitarian version of fascism.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All