Head of state approves amnesty bill 2019
Not only a reduction in the term of imprisonment, but also a release from imprisonment is envisaged by the amnesty bill 2019. Today it was approved by the Head of State and sent to the parliament for consideration. The elected representatives themselves call it an act of democracy and justice. The norms of the new law will affect the most preferential categories of prisoners including "minors". The developers have not disclosed all the details, complaining that the deputies can still make corrections.
