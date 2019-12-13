Head of Belarus’ NOC meets with Governor of Primorsky Krai

President of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus Viktor Lukashenko held a working meeting with the Governor of Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation Oleg Kozhemyako in Minsk, BelTA informs.



"We are sincerely happy to welcome you on a return visit to the NOC of Belarus. Here we hold the events, significant for the national Olympic movement and sports, communicate with athletes and functionaries, provide opportunities for all sports organizations to implement their projects. As we say, the NOC's doors are open for everyone," said Viktor Lukashenko in his welcoming speech.



Oleg Kozhemyako thanked the head of the Belarusian NOC for the opportunity to learn about the sport and tourist potential of Belarus. The head of Primorsky Krai also specified the information about the readiness for the season and was pleasantly surprised that Raubichi skiing center is already actively accepting everyone who wants to go skiing.



"I am impressed with the sports infrastructure in Minsk, we will take a lot of things as a basis. We are interested in Belarus' experience in the sports industry. We have already noted positive changes in cooperation in this area at our meeting in Vladivostok in September. I think that due to the active cooperation at all levels we will be able to implement the large-scale projects and unite our athletes," said the Governor of Primorsky Krai."



Viktor Lukashenko and Oleg Kozhemyako noted the importance of active interaction between Belarus and Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation in sport for the dynamic development of relations in the Union State.



