State Border Committee: 288 citizens of Ukraine arrived in Belarus over weekend

The State Border Committee of our country informs: 288 citizens of Ukraine arrived in Belarus, including by transit through Poland. These are the data for the past two days. Some foreigners are temporarily accommodated in hotels and health resorts, others have gone to their relatives residing in the territory of our country. A mobile heating station deployed by the Belarusian Red Cross Society operates near the village of Gden, which borders with Ukraine. Our checkpoints are operating normally, while the Ukrainian side has suspended operation of its border crossing points on the border with Belarus.