Two new modern diagnostic rooms presented to specialists of Mogilev Region

State awards and congratulations with the professional holiday are received by the specialists of Mogilev Region. The nation's health, development of the regional medicine at the level of the capital's centers are the priorities of the coming five-year period. Cardio-surgery, radiology and transplantology have been raised to a higher level and now meet the highest requirements. But, of course, achievements are impossible without qualified personnel. Today, on the eve of the professional holiday, special words of gratitude were pronounced to medical workers. This time they were at the forefront of the global pandemic. The specialists of Mogilev Region receive state awards and congratulations on their professional holiday. And two new modern diagnostic rooms were presented at once.

