Restrictions on entry into Belarus come into effect due to epidemic situation

As it became known today, due to the current epidemic in the neighboring countries, Belarus temporarily restricts entry into its territory through checkpoints. The ban will affect certain categories of individuals from Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine. At the same time it is reported that the restrictions do not include employees of diplomatic missions and consular offices, drivers of trucks designed for international road transport, as well as members of train and locomotive brigades of international railway traffic.

However, the checkpoint at Minsk National Airport will continue to operate without restrictions.



