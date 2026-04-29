Grzegorz Havel and Tomasz Bieroza thank Belarusian President for their release

Polish citizens Grzegorz Havel and Tomasz Bieroza thanked Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for the decision to release them. A video of the announcement was broadcast on the ONT television channel, BELTA reports.

After the announcement of the lifting of the pre-trial detention measure and their release from custody, Havel thanked the Belarusian head of state.

"Thank you very much to Mr. President Alexander Lukashenko. I also thank all the KGB officers for being here. It taught me a lot," he said.

After the announcement of his release from prison, Bieroza was clearly overcome with emotion and covered his face with his hands. "Thank you very much everyone," Bieroza then said. As reported on the channel, Polish spy Grzegorz Havel was caught red-handed in 2025 while attempting to smuggle classified military data out of Belarus. Polish intelligence agent Tomasz Beroza was preparing hiding places and surveillance sites for them.

Among those pardoned was Andrei Poczobut, who had served time for a number of particularly serious crimes. Following a personal request to the President of Belarus from Poczobut's mother and the director of the Polish language school "Center Polonia," Anżelika Borys, the head of state instructed the KGB to include the convicted man in the exchange process.

Anżelika Borys confirmed that Poczobut had left for Poland. "But he can return to Belarus at any time. He has no restrictions," she said.

"I would like to thank the President of Belarus, Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko, for the fact that Andrzej is free and can freely return to Belarus," Anżelika Borys noted.

Polish citizens Grzegorz Havel and Tomasz Bieroza thanked Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for the decision to release them. A video of the announcement was broadcast on the ONT television channel, BELTA reports.

After the announcement of the lifting of the pre-trial detention measure and their release from custody, Havel thanked the Belarusian head of state.

"Thank you very much to Mr. President Alexander Lukashenko. I also thank all the KGB officers for being here. It taught me a lot," he said.

After the announcement of his release from prison, Bieroza was clearly overcome with emotion and covered his face with his hands. "Thank you very much everyone," Bieroza then said. As reported on the channel, Polish spy Grzegorz Havel was caught red-handed in 2025 while attempting to smuggle classified military data out of Belarus. Polish intelligence agent Tomasz Beroza was preparing hiding places and surveillance sites for them.

Among those pardoned was Andrzej Poczobut, who had served time for a number of particularly serious crimes. Following a personal request to the President of Belarus from Poczobut's mother and the director of the Polish language school "Center Polonia," Andżelika Borys, the head of state instructed the KGB to include the convicted man in the exchange process.

Andżelika Borys confirmed that Poczobut had left for Poland. "But he can return to Belarus at any time. He has no restrictions," she said.