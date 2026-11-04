The Belarusian President's call for long-term peace in the Eurasian region is fully shared by conference guests. The public is tired of the protracted Ukrainian conflict and is ready to act as a lever for its resolution. Opinions and assessments.

Matteo Peggio, Honorary Consul of Belarus in Italy, Head of the Committee of Solidarity with Belarus (Italy):

"We are here as representatives of public diplomacy. We, as representatives of the Italian people, believe that we must maintain relations and communication with Belarus and with all countries of the multipolar world for a more just world order. We also believe that we must find an alternative to NATO, an alternative to the dominance of Anglo-Saxon and Zionist forces. That's why we are here. We see the very high level of the conference in this beautiful hall, and Minsk for us is peace of mind, because we see that a different world is possible, a different society is possible, and different relations are possible on a more equal and just basis."