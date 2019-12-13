Gulevich: In 2022 we reconsidered approaches to troops training

New approaches to state defense and combat techniques. Operational training of the Armed Forces' command staff is held at the Osipovichi range. New introductions have been developed by military analysts, taking into account the focus of training of the Armed Forces, as well as the experience of the armed confrontation in Ukraine.



The Belarusian military has long been watching how neighboring countries actively militarize and build up their military contingent near our borders. This year's operational gathering of the command staff includes a large number of recommendations, which the military will have to implement in the near future.



Journalists and command staff were shown t only part of those tactical episodes that are used in modern armed conflicts.



Victor Gulevich, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Belarus:



“The past year has given us an opportunity to reconsider our approaches to troop training. These are issues of troop management, deployment of command posts in various conditions, their protection, mobility. On this basis, a lot has been done to re-equip and re-equip our units. This also applies to unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications and levels: communications equipment, surveillance equipment, which allows our troops to observe the battlefield, control the subordinate firing means and perform firing tasks.”



Dmitry Cherenkov, deputy head of department - head of department of headquarters and armament of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus:



“The first stage of the special military operation showed that both sides did not use reconnaissance and surveillance equipment efficiently enough. This is a problematic issue, because there was insufficient numbers of them on both sides. Malfunctioning equipment was mostly abandoned, at best it was destroyed, and at worst it became a trophy of one of the opposing sides. Given this experience, the Armed Forces began systematic procurement of modern reconnaissance and surveillance equipment.”



Modern methods of combat have shown that military equipment needs to be retrofitted. It will help the personnel to survive the battle, and the equipment to last longer.



