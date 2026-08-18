Iran's retaliatory strikes on US bases in the Persian Gulf came as a surprise to the leadership of these states. The significant damage inflicted on businesses and economies in the region is forcing Washington's allies to reconsider the advisability of stationing foreign troops on their soil.

"Before the current war began, the Gulf countries made enormous efforts to prevent it. They believed that if they mediated and a war did break out, they would not become victims and would not be hit. For example, Oman, through which Iran negotiated with the West for many years, or the Emirates, which turned a blind eye to Iran's circumvention of sanctions through financial networks running through the UAE. Ultimately, this calculation failed; everyone was hit," Nikolai Sevostyanov, a political scientist and orientalist (Russia) has commented the situation. "And today, in the Gulf countries, although they have no interest in the strait being closed again, periodic missile launches have begun in their direction. At the same time, there is a consensus that Iran, in the form of the Islamic Republic, is an unstable element in the region that will provoke risks. And as long as this element remains in place, nothing good will happen to them, because all investors will leave the region, fearing a repeat."