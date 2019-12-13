Humanitarian aid from China delivered to Belarus

Humanitarian aid from China was delivered to Belarus. Less than an hour ago, the Il-76 of the 50th mixed air base with cargo from the PRC landed at the Machulishchi airfield. There are 300 000 doses of vaccine for 150 000 people on the board. The drug will be transferred to the warehouse of the Belpharmacia enterprise for further distribution to the regions. Official documents on the transfer of the vaccine were signed today by Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Belarus Xie Xiaoyun.



At the beginning of the epidemic, Alexander Lukashenko decided to send humanitarian aid to the PRC, and last spring and summer, China helped our country with medicines. The total length of the military aircraft route was 13 600 kilometers. The crew crossed 5 time zones during a 20-hour flight.



