Humanitarian cargo from Belarus arrives in Turkey
The IL-76 took off from the Machulishchi airfield at 8:40 and landed at Gaziantep airport at 13-30. The plane was met by the ATN crew, which now works in the earthquake-affected areas.
Another flight to the affected region of Turkey. Humanitarian aid, prepared by the Belarusian Red Cross on the eve of the flight, is on board of the military aircraft. It includes tents, blankets, medicines, as well as personal hygiene products, children's clothes and sleeping bags requested by the Turkish side.
According to the Turkish Ambassador to Belarus, the relations between our countries are based on mutual respect and understanding. Both moral and material aid, rendered by the Belarusian people, is very important. These relations are developing very well and have recently acquired a special momentum. Turkey has always seen solidarity from Belarus and has always felt its support in difficult times.
Mustafa Ozcan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Belarus:
A few hours after the news of the devastating earthquake came in, Belarus gathered all the necessary structures and held a meeting to inform the Republic of Turkey in what format, how it was ready to assist. In fact, Belarus was one of the first to offer assistance and almost before our request was formed. Such incidents are always a test of humanity, and I can confidently say that Belarus passed this test.
Less than an hour ago, Belarusian military medics arrived in Syria to help the victims of the earthquake. The unloading of equipment has already taken place.
