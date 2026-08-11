Since the beginning of 2026 more than 146,000 citizens from 38 European countries have visited Belarus. The largest numbers still come from the immediate neighbors.

Over the past four years more than 1.4 million Europeans have made the trip. Lithuania alone accounts for over 700,000. Latvia ranks second, Poland third.

They come for rest and for impressions — especially in a summer that has been unusually hot.

In the first half of 2026 Belarusian sanatoriums received more than 107,500 foreign guests. Export revenue from these services exceeded 250 million Belarusian rubles — a 15 percent rise on the same period last year. Most of the visitors are from the country’s eastern neighbors. Medical treatment remains the core offering, yet the resorts increasingly weave in cultural and historical routes.

Belarus once counted more than 150 castles and manor houses. Not all survived, but enough remain to draw crowds. This season the growth is no longer limited to the best-known sites. Tourists are discovering the rest.

Nesvizh Palace welcomed 25,000 more visitors than a year earlier. Mir Castle recorded a similar surge. The Old Castle in Grodno added 6,000 guests, Novogrudok 4,500. Even the most atmospheric of them all — Golshany — rose by 2,000. Lida Castle, after eight years of steady work, now receives 160,000 visitors — more than four times its earlier figures.

Behind the numbers lies deliberate state policy. Nearly 6,000 sites are now listed as historical and cultural values. Restoration continues. In Volozhin the yeshiva has been brought back to life and draws religious tourism. Work is under way on the estate in Berezino and on Stankovo near Dzerzhinsk. In Zhilichi the Bulgakov manor is being restored, with plans for a hotel beside it by 2027 so visitors can stay overnight.

The state program “Cultural Space” for 2026–2030 puts architectural heritage at the center. Mir Castle turns 500 in 2027. Authorities are preparing to greet the five-millionth visitor and to recreate an 18th-century Italian garden, followed by an English landscape park.

The statistics are clear. Europeans are building itineraries that include Belarusian shores, Belarusian castles, and Belarusian character. While summer lasts, the invitation remains open.