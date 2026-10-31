Another humanitarian mission is drawing to a close. On the morning of October 31, evacuated residents of Oleshky were welcomed at Gomel Airport with genuine warmth and care. Following an exhausting journey, the arrivals were met at a large-scale assistance center, where they could rest, warm up, enjoy a hot meal, and receive necessary medical attention.

The residents of Oleshky spoke with deep appreciation about the Belarusian people and the country’s President.

Ukrainian buses have arrived on Belarusian territory at the "Novaya Huta" border crossing point. Ambulances are pulling up, and Belarusian volunteers are standing by, ready to assist. The residents of Oleshky have not yet disembarked from their buses; preparations must be completed first. Once ready, the evacuees will transfer to vehicles that will be accompanied by Ukrainian medical personnel. In the meantime, Belarusian medical staff continue to provide care.

Ukrainian medical personnel, using stretchers, have begun moving the evacuees. The operation is proceeding smoothly, while Belarusian emergency responders are helping to load pets—brought along by their owners—into transport vehicles. Some residents of Oleshky shared that they had been deeply worried about their four-legged companions.

The people speak warmly of Belarus and express their gratitude for the assistance provided. Olga Shpilevskaya, Chair of the Belarusian Union of Women:

"One elderly man arrived with high blood pressure. I took him to the medical staff, but the zipper on his jacket got stuck. I suggested he take the jacket off—which meant he would also have to remove the fine mink hat he was wearing. He said, 'Whatever you do, don't let anyone else have my hat; I got it from a man who passed away. A neighbor of mine was killed right in our own courtyard, and his wife told me, "You’re a good man—you wear it."' So, he arrived wearing that hat; for him, it has become a kind of protective talisman. There are many such stories here. At first, people were in a state of shock, unable to grasp what was happening to them. But later, once they had warmed up, our volunteers reported that many would simply lock themselves in the restroom and weep."

The humanitarian mission in Oleshky—involving Belarusian territory—has concluded, though for those from Ukraine, the journey continues. As the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights noted, the mission will only truly end for the evacuees once each of them reaches their final destination.

Minsk, Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington worked together—a testament to the fact that results can only be achieved through collective effort.