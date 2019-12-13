3.42 RUB
I. Korotchenko: Protasevich's testimony is a serious blow to those who were planning to bring down Belarus
Protasevich's participation in the official press conference of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry was a global sensation. The event was held live, Western media were present, and he had a chance to say anything. That's why participation of Protasevich in the official briefings was a very serious blow to those who planned to bring down and destroy Belarus. Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine and military expert, shared this opinion with our channel.
Protosevich's behavior, the testimony he gives, his participation in official briefings is a very serious blow to those who planned to bring down and devastate Belarus. In fact, today we see that Protosevich is alive, unharmed, even cheerful. He is a man who has crossed a certain Rubicon. It is important that today he stands up for an open, public investigation into who, why, and for what purposes, was planning a coup d'état in Belarus.
