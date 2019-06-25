2nd European games really impress world audience

Not only 22 thousand fans, athletes and journalists at Dinamo stadium, but also hundreds of thousands of sports fans all over the world were able to see the Games: the TV broadcast was held in 196 countries.

European mass media also draw attention to the high level of organization and security of such a large-scale sports forum.

The most popular and oldest newspaper among all sports periodicals in Russia “Soviet Sport” draws attention to the comfortable conditions created for athletes and guests of the multisports forum: “The II European Games started in Minsk. All Belarusian hospitality, plus a great organization make the journalists and guests feel most comfortable in Minsk ".

Many publications cite famous sportsmen. Thus, the leading Russian sports Internet portal “Sport-Express” published an interview with the coach of the Russian national rhythmic gymnastics team Vera Shatalina: “Belarus impressed us with hospitality. The conditions for sport are ideal, just super. "