Indian Citizens Can Now Take an e-Visa Into Belarus

Citizens of India now can formalize an e-visa for an entry into Belarus.

On 14 September the Council of Ministers on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs adopted a new edition of visa rules of the Republic of Belarus, BELTA reports with a reference to the Belarusian foreign-policy department.

Now into the list of countries whose citizens have a right to the receipt of an e-visa for an entry into our country the Republic of India also enters. This decision is directed at a systemic simplification of the order of entry and an intensification of interpersonal contacts (people-to-people), which constitute the base of Belarusian–Indian relations.

An introduction of an e-visa for Indian citizens will become a practical step on an activization of business cooperation. India today is one of the most dynamic and largest world markets.

As they consider in the MFA, a transfer of visa procedures into an online format substantially will lower administrative barriers, will simplify an organization of mutual business visits, B2B talks, and work over joint investment and trade projects.

An infrastructural supplement to visa simplifications will become a realization of plans on a launch of direct air flights from Minsk to Mumbai and Goa.