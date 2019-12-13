Industrial cooperation underlies interaction between Belarus and DPR - Pushilin

Industrial cooperation underlies mutually beneficial, more competitive interaction between Belarus and the DPR. This was stated by the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin in the program "Actual Interview".

Both in the Republic of Belarus and in the territory of the Russian Federation there are many programs that primarily rely on their manufacturers and their production capacities, he noted. According to him, joint ventures are expanding their opportunities to participate in various programs, and this in turn encourages us to consider any interaction in this perspective.

Denis Pushilin:

"There are already certain developments. But our specialized departments are currently working on this in great detail. I would place my main bet on this. Localization of production sites, a service that should operate at the location of companies, manufacturers who are already supplying equipment".