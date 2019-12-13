"At an accelerated pace, the Ukrainian side carried out engineering equipment of the border areas of Rivne, Volyn, Zhitomir and Chernihiv regions, including land mines, destruction of bridges, crossings and road sections. According to our estimates, today the grouping of troops "North", whose area of responsibility includes the section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, has more than 115,000 servicemen, including up to 15,000 directly involved in border reinforcement," Vladimir Kuprianyuk said.

At present, stressed the deputy chief of the General Staff, the Belarusian side continues to note the involvement of formations of mechanized formations, territorial defense brigades and the National Police of Ukraine to protect the border. At the same time, the movement of heavy equipment, including tanks, artillery and air defense systems, is recorded in the border areas. At the same time, the intensity of provocative and demonstrative actions by Ukrainian formations, including those involving unmanned aircraft, which have repeatedly violated our state border, has not been reduced.