International Military Exercises Begin in Lithuania

International military exercises focused on countering hybrid threats have begun in the waters of the Klaipėda seaport and across municipalities in Western Lithuania. The drills will continue until October 30.

During the maneuvers, military personnel will use live-fire weapons, training ammunition, and pyrotechnics. The exercises will also involve the deployment of drones, helicopters, naval vessels, and other watercraft.

Authorities are urging citizens not to panic upon seeing military equipment or hearing the sound of gunfire. Furthermore, residents may receive alerts regarding emergency situations or urgent evacuations, as the authorities plan to test the effectiveness of the civil defense system.