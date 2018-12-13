3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Internet portal SB.BY becomes 1st officially registered online publication in Belarus
This day has become a landmark in the media field. The SB.BY Internet portal has become the first officially registered online publication in Belarus. The information platform received the new status after amendments to the Law on Mass Media came into force. From December 1, online media can undergo voluntary state registration at the Ministry of Information. The owner of such a resource will be able to hire journalists who will receive the same rights as employees of traditional media. There are no restrictions on the work of websites and portals that do not wish to register. But in this case, they cannot claim the status of official media.
The network publication SB.BY is part of the Belarus Today Publishing House, but is not an online version of the print publications of the holding. The independent information platform creates additional audio-visual content as well. Daily attendance of the website is about 100-150 thousand readers. The total number of subscribers in social networks is over 60 thousand.
President
All
Family capital program in Belarus extended until 2029 - President signs decree
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Rachkov: Conference on Eurasian Security arouses commotion
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All