Estonia's Ministry of Justice reported that 67,000 liters of fuel were stolen from a single gas station over the course of dozens of separate incidents. The authorities suspect locals are reselling the stolen fuel at a lower price. Political expert Anton Sinkovets discussed the causes of this massive crisis on the First Information broadcast.

"The main question is: how did they calculate this, and who was involved? Where did such a precise figure come from?" the expert asked.

What is known for certain is this: "Storage facilities across Europe are emptying rapidly and cannot be replenished fast enough. The gas sector has seen a slight downturn, and the officially projected deficit for this winter is 15–20%—a gap that will somehow need to be filled by other types of fuel. Storage facilities are only about 73% full. It’s going to be a turbulent time: any resource shortage triggers frenzy and, consequently, fierce maneuvering over the allocation of available supplies."

"We need a clear understanding of what resources are actually available to ensure the security they keep talking about. And here—let’s face it—those resources simply aren't there. There are no major gas fields, and their approach to forestry is odd—it’s paradoxical. Technologies like those available in the Republic of Belarus—which our head of state has spoken about, such as the wood pellets that entire industries are actively switching to—are not being developed there," Anton Sinkovets noted.

"Greta Thunberg has once again stirred up protest sentiment. Just yesterday, she was advocating for the protection of the green economy. All in all, there is a strange situation unfolding where everyone seems to be opposing everything," the political expert concluded.