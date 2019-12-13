Italian delegation to visit Minsk on July 13-15, Riccardo Foresi to perform in square at Minsk City Hall

An Italian delegation will visit Minsk on July 13-15, BelTA reports with reference to House of Representatives deputy Igor Zavalei.

"Strengthening friendly relations between countries and peoples, building a constructive dialog, rapprochement on the basis of good-neighborliness is a vector of work that receives a special impetus in the light of current events in the world. Proceeding from this, the House of Representatives is implementing the project "Friendship without Borders Belarus-Italy". Within its framework, a delegation from the Italian Republic will visit Minsk from July 13 to 15," said Igor Zavalei.

On July 15, on the square near Minsk City Hall at 20.00 all citizens and guests of the capital will be united by a thematic friendly concert dedicated to the Year of Peace and Creation.

The main performer is the popular Italian singer Ricardo Foresi. Belarusian and Italian pop artists are also expected to perform together.