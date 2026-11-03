The IV International Conference on Eurasian Security is opening in Minsk.

The forum's central question is how to piece together the Eurasian puzzle of shared security. An important discussion is expected, potentially yielding new insights.

Today, the danger increasingly emanates from the Western Front: many European countries are engulfed in protests, and warnings are being heard of the risk of civil war, as in Poland. It is symbolic that the fourth conference is being held on the same day as the midterm elections in the United States, which also impact geopolitics.

Many participants will speak at the plenary session. Ivan Eismont, Chairman of the Belarusian Television and Radio Company, will moderate the session. Particular attention will be drawn to Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu, OSCE Secretary General, an experienced Turkish diplomat who served for many years as Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey and represented the country at the UN for nearly eight years. A few days ago, Ankara nominated him for the post of UN Secretary-General, so his opinion on the future of the organization is especially important: the UN is going through difficult times.

Belarus, as always, advocates for dialogue: "We can always destroy it. Let's talk." In previous years, President Alexander Lukashenko addressed the conference. In October 2023, it was here that the Charter for Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century was proposed. The document is currently being actively developed by the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the assistance of Russia, and participants are awaiting concrete updates.

Belarus regularly organizes peacekeeping platforms—an example was the humanitarian mission in Oleshky last week. A session on geo-economics, a new concept actively analyzed by experts, will also be important: how a country's economy influences the world around it.

The conference will be broadcast live by the First Information and Belarus 24 television channels.