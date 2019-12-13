Hotline of Belarusian trade unions receives over hundred appeals because of heat wave since early summer

Because of the hot weather, the Federation of Trade Unions has strengthened control over the observance of the temperature regime by the employers. Since the beginning of summer, the FTU hotline has received over a hundred appeals. As a rule, employees of enterprises complain about the uncomfortable temperature for normal work. Each case is taken under control. The Federation of Trade Unions emphasizes: the employer should monitor the creation of a comfortable microclimate in the workplace. It should organize additional breaks, air conditioning, the use of special personal protective equipment, as well as the shift of working hours, taking into account the harmful conditions.

Pavel Manko, chief technical labor inspector of the Council of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus: "Healthy safe working conditions are not created everywhere. There are cases when it is 38-40 degrees in the shops. Medical indicators say that if the microclimatic conditions increase by 1 degree from the permissible, then the capacity of work falls by 10 percent. At the moment, the technical inspection is taking all measures to identify and eliminate all violations that have to do with the temperature regime. We have a hotline in the federation itself, as well as in the regional associations and branch trade unions, where all workers can call. We will deal with all the facts as soon as possible. You can report violations of temperature conditions at work to the hotline of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus."