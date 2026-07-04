Scientists from Belarus and China are joining forces in the most advanced fields of science. For example, as part of the global "One Belt, One Road" initiative, they intend to launch a joint laboratory. Innovations born of synergy are a significant contribution to ensuring technological sovereignty.

Alexey Trukhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"Good results have been achieved in the field of applied materials science—the creation of new materials with tailored properties. There are projects in synthetic molecular biology, biotechnology, and agricultural sciences, so the spectrum is quite broad. All the tools for collaboration have been created: cooperation in fundamental science within the framework of the Belarusian Republican Foundation for Basic Research, and fundamental and applied research within the framework of the State Committee on Science and Technology. And the so-called innovations, which were launched relatively recently but are already in high demand, are flagship projects. These are projects that are already moving from the laboratory stage to the level of implementation in the real economy. These are projects involving industrial partners, on both sides. Therefore, such collaboration will enrich both countries and yield results, including economic ones, in the interests of our states."

Priority areas of joint research include artificial intelligence, medicine, space technology, plant breeding, smart farming, and driverless transport. This involves implementing projects not only within the framework of bilateral dialogue, but also within the BRICS and SCO formats, which opens up fundamentally new opportunities for the formation of a multipolar scientific and technological architecture throughout Eurasia and the Global South.