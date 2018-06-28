All educational institutions in Belarus join Independence Day commemorative events

Ahead of the country’s main public holiday - Independence Day, all educational institutions of the country join various commemorative events. Schoolchildren and students of colleges study the biographies of their ancestors who endured war and its hardships. Stories and photos are placed on special stands under the slogan "Always in the ranks, forever in memory!"

Schools also turned into museums. In Gomel, School No.27 has so many participants that they decided to update the exhibition every month. In total, nearly 70 institutions of the southern region have memorial stands.