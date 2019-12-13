3.43 RUB
Personnel changes: Krutoy appointed head of the Presidential Administration, and Petkevich first deputy head
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has appointed Dmitry Krutoy as head of the Presidential Administration and Natalia Petkevich as first deputy head, BelTA correspondent reports.
"Yesterday I made a number of personnel decisions. I'd like to announce them in the presence of officials and those responsible, and first of all, those appointed. I have decided to appoint the head of the Presidential Administration. From tomorrow, these obligations and functions will be performed by Dmitry Nikolaevich Krutoy," the head of state said.
