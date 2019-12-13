How European officials take information on the web and write off reports on Belarus

Within the framework of the "Moscow Mechanism", 38 states (with common interests) have initiated the so-called investigation of crimes against humanity in Belarus. 181 paragraphs and 70 pages is the latest report on a serious threat to the human dimension of the OSCE.

In theory, it should contain the facts of an independent and unbiased international law expert who has found and examined evidence of human rights violations committed.

On the official OSCE website, among the experts are representatives of only the right states pursuing the same policy: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Lithuania, USA, France. There is no Hungary, for example, whose political course somewhat contradicts the official policy of the coalition. In other words, it is a very biased list. I propose to consider this report as a telling example of hypocrisy and double standards. Here you will find both the analysis of the legislative acts and the facts (as the author says - probably, presumably and probably) of crimes against human rights in Belarus. Facts?

That is, some organizations have made up their reports, and the speaker studied them and checked with the Internet, this is where these same organizations publish their arguments. Although, of course, these are not just any organizations. These are Amnesty International, Belarusian Association of Journalists, Belarusian Helsinki Committee, Vesna.