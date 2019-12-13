How citizens' appeals help solving local problems in Soligorsk and Slutsk

Specific examples speak best about the work done. For example, the hospital was modernized in Soligorsk District after citizens' appeal. New elevators were installed for the convenience of patients and physicians. A wheelchair user from Slutsk was also provided with a comfortable standard of living - a personal electric elevator was installed for him.



Support was also felt by the residents of Soligorsk District. The collective appeal (about 70 signatures) concerned the possible closure of the bank branch in the village of Gavrilchitsy. Local residents had to go to the district center, which is almost 50 kilometers away, to solve many financial issues. The people were heard: the quality and volume of services provided was maintained. The bank branch was not closed as a result. Moreover, they promised to improve the infrastructure of the village.



The issue in Soligorsk Central District Hospital was also resolved promptly. It is exclusively of technical nature and concerns replacement of the elevators. Now there are three new elevators for the convenience of the patients. The same number will soon be installed in the children's hospital. The modernization is planned for this year. In order to minimize the discomfort during the visit to the clinic, the terms of the works have been optimized.



