How pardoned Roman Protasevich returns to full life

Welder of shop No. 16 of Minsk Electrotechnical Plant flew to the United Arab Emirates on vacation. Former editor of the extremist resource Roman Protasevich went live on the stream “Minsk - Moscow” from Dubai.

A year and a half ago, he was convicted for protest crimes, but he cooperated, fully admitted guilt, wrote a petition and was soon pardoned. At the same time, the court imposed a fine of almost 25 million rubles on Protasevich. This was an obstacle to travel abroad. Today it became known that the fine was canceled through appeal.

Roman Protasevich:

“There were indeed fines, but some time ago I filed an appeal and, in general, they canceled this fine. That is, there was an official procedure, there was an appeal, there were separate court hearings, and I brought, as it turned out, enough arguments to cancel a huge, I would even say astronomical fine.”

There are no obstacles to go on vacation. Protasevich earns by honest labor and studies at the BSU journalism department.

Roman Protasevich: