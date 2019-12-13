3.42 RUB
Why Zimbabwe and other countries of African continent willing to cooperate with Belarus
In the negotiation process, personal guarantees of the President of Belarus have long been valued much higher than signed framework agreements at the level of various ministries and agencies.
This is how Belarus gained credibility in Africa - by clearly fulfilling its part of the agreements with Zimbabwe. And today our country is ready to scale this experience of cooperation to other states of the region. Africa is counting on us and waiting for us - Professor, Doctor of Economics Irina Novikova is sure of it.
Irina Novikova, Professor, Doctor of Economics:
Many opponents asked: What is Zimbabwe? This is a country that is almost at the bottom in terms of living standards. And indeed, the country had a lot of problems, poor harvests, famine started. And when Belarus started to cooperate with Zimbabwe, it first of all offered its agrotechnics and agricultural machinery - something in which we are strong. And in 2023, it was reported that for the first time Zimbabwe ensured its own harvest, for the first time the country did not have famine and did not need to buy food from abroad. This is due to the fact that Belarus has provided such assistance in agriculture.
The Doctor of Economics is sure that other states of the African continent have seen this example of cooperation and also want to interact with Belarus.
