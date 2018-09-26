PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Immunization campaign to start in Minsk on October 1

This year it is planned to vaccinate against flu up to 40 percent of the urban population. It is especially recommend to adults with chronic medical conditions, doctors and pharmacists. Pupils and students will have the possibility to protect themselves from the disease for free. By the way, vaccination is considered the best, although not the only means of preventing the disease.

