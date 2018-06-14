3.43 RUB
Belarusian humanitarian aid convoy reaches Kharkov
In a day, the humanitarian convoy accompanied by the Ukrainian police covered the distance of 500 km from Kiev to Kharkov. Tomorrow, the cargo will be divided, and part of it will be delivered to Kramatorsk – the administration of Donetsk region. The other part of the cargo will be sent to Severodonetsk – the city has the same status in Lugansk region.
The armed conflict in the east of Ukraine has lasted nearly 4 years now. All this time, while different parties are looking for ways to resolve it, there are lots of people who are experiencing serious problems with food and medicine, as well as mobile communication. The ambulance can not always arrive here quickly.
Our film crew will proceed to accompany the convoy in the territory of Donetsk region. Tomorrow, a press conference will be organized in Kramatorsk for journalists upon arrival of the humanitarian aid.
