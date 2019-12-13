Karpenko: Belarusian CEC ready to cooperate with all international organizations

The CEC of Belarus is ready to cooperate with all international organizations, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus Igor Karpenko during the Belarusian-Russian Forum "Youth and Elections."



"We are open for any dialogue to the extent to which our partners are ready for it. The last session of the General Assembly of the World Association of Electoral Bodies, which took place in Cape Town, showed that despite all sanctions and double standards applied today to Belarus and Russia, many countries are ready for a dialogue on the level of bilateral communication with the CEC of Belarus. Our staff member participated in that event and there were a lot of interesting messages," said Igor Karpenko.



The Head of the CEC did not rule out that Belarus may invite the Head of the CEC of South Africa, which chairs the organization, to monitor the voting day in 2024.



The Head of the CEC noted that the OSCE has no standards of holding elections as understood by the CIS. "There are only recommendations developed at the level of experts and working teams, but they are not approved, for example, at the summit of the heads of states, members of this international formation. The Convention on the standards of democratic elections in CIS countries has a sufficiently high legal status, because it has been signed by the heads of states and ratified in CIS countries," said Igor Karpenko.



