20% of Belarus popilation affected by Chernobyl aftermath

Thirty-five years ago almost a quarter of the country's territory was contaminated with radioactive fallout. About 23% was contaminated with cesium-137. For comparison: radioactive contamination of Ukraine amounted to 7%, in Russia only 1.5% of its European part was contaminated.

56 districts of our country suffered from the consequences of Chernobyl catastrophe. 479 settlements ceased to exist. Every fifth inhabitant of Belarus suffered from the Chernobyl aftermath.

Thousands of hectares of agricultural land has been withdrawn from crop rotation. About a quarter of the forest fund was contaminated with radioactive fallout.