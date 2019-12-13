PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

20% of Belarus popilation affected by Chernobyl aftermath

Thirty-five years ago almost a quarter of the country's territory was contaminated with radioactive fallout. About 23% was contaminated with cesium-137. For comparison: radioactive contamination of Ukraine amounted to 7%, in Russia only 1.5% of its European part was contaminated.

56 districts of our country suffered from the consequences of Chernobyl catastrophe. 479 settlements ceased to exist. Every fifth inhabitant of Belarus suffered from the Chernobyl aftermath.

Thousands of hectares of agricultural land has been withdrawn from crop rotation. About a quarter of the forest fund was contaminated with radioactive fallout.

340 industrial enterprises were liquidated fully or partially, the damage from the tragedy amounted to 235 billion dollars.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All