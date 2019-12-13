PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Kenyan Senator Ledama Olekina: Belarus is a very strong country

Belarus is a very strong country. This opinion was expressed by Kenyan Senator Ledama Olekina in the project of the TV News Agency "Clear Politics. Big journey. Africa." As the parliamentarian noted, our country has a lot to learn from.

Ledama Olekina, Senator from Narok County (Kenya):

“Based on my understanding of Belarus, you have a very strong culture. Maybe your culture is the reason why other countries impose sanctions on you, they want to penetrate your culture, but they cannot do it. Your President is a very strong President. I have done my own research on your Lukashenko and the fact remains that he is able to unite your state, which means he is a leader whose example you would want to follow - that is what I know.”

Mwangi Maina, international journalist for The Standard newspaper:

“You have a president who can handle such pressure for the sake of Belarusians, a man with his own opinions. You are one of those countries, which has food security, you have the ability to grow your own food. And sanctions - what is the point? Their time has passed. Look at Belarus and Russia - you are standing firmly on your feet even taking into account the sanctions.”

