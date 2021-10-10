X-Factor starts in Belarus

Belarus waited for two years for the X-Factor show. The filming of the project had to be postponed due to the epidemic situation, nevertheless, the premiere took place yesterday on the air of Belarus 1. There was enough of everything: emotional speeches, shocking statements, unexpected comments and, of course, stories.



The X-shaped stage was attended by the factory workers, housing and public utilities workers, trolley bus and cab drivers. X Factor is not looking for vocal skills, but for charisma.



The search for the secret element involved Olga Buzova, Serega, Ruslan Alekhno and Sergei Sosedov - they have already begun to form teams. The TV viewers will enjoy 10 more concerts. Then the project will move to the training camp. We will know the winner or the winners of the X-Factor show by the New Year.



