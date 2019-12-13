3.43 RUB
Chinese traditional medicine in Belarus
The supply of Chinese medicines to Belarus is planned to be solved in the near future. The Chinese manufacturers often register their medicines as dietary supplements, not drugs. Mechanisms for simplified registration were discussed at a meeting with a delegation from Zhejiang Province. An agreement has been made between the Health Care Committee of Minsk Region Executive Committee and the main health care department of the Chinese province. Thus, the only Center of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Belarus has been built. It is housed in the Minsk Regional Clinical Hospital.
Chinese medicine in Belarus combines traditions of the East and technologies of the West. Today the Center of Chinese Medicine in Borovlyany provides acupuncture, vacuum therapy and therapeutic massage.
