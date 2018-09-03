EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Chinese agency assigns Belarus sovereign credit rating with stable outlook

According to the Chinese national scale, our country was rated at AA + level. Experts noted the extensive production base, diversification of production and high living standards of the population.

Now our country is preparing to issue government bonds in the domestic market of China. Earlier, Belarus issued securities in Russia and Europe. The rating assigned by the Chinese agency will serve as an additional independent assessment of the creditworthiness of our country.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All