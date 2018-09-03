3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Chinese agency assigns Belarus sovereign credit rating with stable outlook
According to the Chinese national scale, our country was rated at AA + level. Experts noted the extensive production base, diversification of production and high living standards of the population.
Now our country is preparing to issue government bonds in the domestic market of China. Earlier, Belarus issued securities in Russia and Europe. The rating assigned by the Chinese agency will serve as an additional independent assessment of the creditworthiness of our country.
