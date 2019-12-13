Klopenko: Politicians of European Union drive themselves to full-scale crisis

With the introduction of the eighth package of sanctions against Russia, the European Union has worsened its economic situation. This is the opinion of Russian political analyst Yegor Klopenko. According to him, European countries are now suffering from energy prices, and instead of help they get short-sighted decisions in other spheres of life.



Yegor Klopenko, economist (Russia):



It seems to me that these sanctions are like a fence on Finland's border with Russia. They are unpleasant, but first of all emotionally. All the largest and big things that could have been imposed against us have been imposed before.It is possible to introduce the ninth, tenth, or eleventh package of sanctions. But there won't be anything fundamentally new for us, or anything that can already do even more damage to our economy that has already been done. It's always going to be reciprocal. That is, the European Union, by imposing sanctions, is plunging its economy into an even greater recession, stagnation, bringing itself ever closer to a full-scale crisis, including a political one. That's why I expect that in the near future the EU will come to its senses, realizing that it is on the edge of a precipice. And they will start to think about their own sovereignty and the interests of their citizens. I think this should happen sometime in November. In November, if the EU does not change its policy against Russia cardinally, we'll probably talk to other representatives of power in most EU countries. And there we will probably be able to reach an agreement.



