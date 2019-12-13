Coalition to Ban Biological Weapons appeals to President of Belarus

The Coalition to Ban Biological Weapons has come out in support of the President of Belarus in eliminating U.S. laboratories in Kazakhstan and Armenia. Representatives of parties and movements from nine countries have sent an open letter to Alexander Lukashenko supporting his initiative to raise and discuss the issue of American military and biological laboratories in Kazakhstan and Armenia at the upcoming CSTO summit in Minsk. In his speech at the last CSTO summit in Yerevan, the president of Belarus demanded the elimination of these facilities in the CSTO member states.