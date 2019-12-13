3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Coalition to Ban Biological Weapons appeals to President of Belarus
The Coalition to Ban Biological Weapons has come out in support of the President of Belarus in eliminating U.S. laboratories in Kazakhstan and Armenia. Representatives of parties and movements from nine countries have sent an open letter to Alexander Lukashenko supporting his initiative to raise and discuss the issue of American military and biological laboratories in Kazakhstan and Armenia at the upcoming CSTO summit in Minsk. In his speech at the last CSTO summit in Yerevan, the president of Belarus demanded the elimination of these facilities in the CSTO member states.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All