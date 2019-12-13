Kochanova lays flowers at memorial complex "Masyukovshchina"

On the Day of National Commemoration of the Victims of the Great Patriotic War and Genocide of the Belarusian People, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova, members of the Presidium and employees of the Secretariat of the Council of the Republic laid a wreath and flowers at the memorial complex "Masyukovshchina". This is reported by BELTA with reference to the press service of the upper house of parliament.

The memorial is located in the middle of a small pine park. Steps lead to the granite monument, the Eternal Flame burns in memory of the victims. On the territory of the memorial there are mass graves, each of which is marked with a black marble slab. In the middle of the park there is a white rotunda, where under the glass lies the Book of Memory, in which the names of about 10 thousand former prisoners of "Stalag-352" are recorded. But the names of more than 70 thousand of those who died in the concentration camp are still unknown.