Collegium of Investigative Committee: ways to improve quality of work
Improving the efficiency, quality of investigation of criminal cases and interaction with related departments are discussed today in the department of the Investigative Committee of Minsk Region. Recently, the workload on investigators has increased and is one of the highest in the country. However, the time frame for bringing the case to court should not suffer from this and, if possible, be reduced. For example, last year almost 7 000 suspects were brought to legal responsibility. Also, the important issue of compensation for damage caused by the criminals is under the control of the department's leadership.
Among the priorities in work, this year is the introduction of new technologies. This, for example, stands for the functioning electronic system for registering criminal cases and statements of crimes. New approaches will increase the quality and shorten the investigation time.
